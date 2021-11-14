'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali's video doing surfing in bold bikini goes viral - WATCH

Headlines

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

Khalistan movement's deep impact on Punjabi music industry explained; how it led to rise and fall of Shubh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FBI ‘warned’ US Khalistani leaders of death threats after Nijjar’s killing in Canada: American media

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

8 Indian snacks for healthy heart

World's 10 most dangerous countries

10 Childhood toys that only 90s kids will remember

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

VIRAL VIDEO: Women slaps society head for removing 'missing dog' poster in Noida

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

'Mat karo bhai': Elvish Yadav brutally trolled for his acting skills, netizens say 'ye Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan ko...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali's video doing surfing in bold bikini goes viral - WATCH

In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Nidhi played the role of a middle-class girl but now she has evolved as a talented, bold girl.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 09:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nidhi Bhanushali became a household name after playing the character of 'Sonu' in popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Nidhi played the role for several months before she decided to take a break from her acting career in order to pursue personal interests. 

In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Nidhi played the role of a middle-class girl but now she has evolved as a talented, bold girl. From going on trekking trips to sharing her hot and sexy pictures in bikini, Nidhi has been surprises her fans every now and then.

Recently, an Instagram post of Nidhi trying surfing wearing a bold bikini went viral on the social media. In the video, Nodhi can be seen amid the ocean waters in a tiny two-piece bikini. She captioned this post, “Good vibes happen on the tides.”

Another post shared by the former 'TMKOC' star also went viral few days ago. In that post, Nidhi sported a modern look which left her fans stunned. The caption of this post of Nidhi says, “Bigde Duniya Bigadne Bhi Do, Jhagde Duniya Jhagadne Bhi Do, Lade Yeh Duniya Ladne Bhi Do, Hum Apni Dhun Mein Gayen.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From personal to gold loans: Different types of loans available in India for your varied financial needs

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

Apple users at risk, Indian Government issues high severity warning; check details

Nakuul Mehta says Amitabh Bachchan in 70s 'spoiled the definition' of masculinity: 'I was a fan of Shashi Kapoor always'

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE