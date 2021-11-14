'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali's video doing surfing in bold bikini goes viral - WATCH

In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Nidhi played the role of a middle-class girl but now she has evolved as a talented, bold girl.

Nidhi Bhanushali became a household name after playing the character of 'Sonu' in popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Nidhi played the role for several months before she decided to take a break from her acting career in order to pursue personal interests.

In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Nidhi played the role of a middle-class girl but now she has evolved as a talented, bold girl. From going on trekking trips to sharing her hot and sexy pictures in bikini, Nidhi has been surprises her fans every now and then.

Recently, an Instagram post of Nidhi trying surfing wearing a bold bikini went viral on the social media. In the video, Nodhi can be seen amid the ocean waters in a tiny two-piece bikini. She captioned this post, “Good vibes happen on the tides.”

Another post shared by the former 'TMKOC' star also went viral few days ago. In that post, Nidhi sported a modern look which left her fans stunned. The caption of this post of Nidhi says, “Bigde Duniya Bigadne Bhi Do, Jhagde Duniya Jhagadne Bhi Do, Lade Yeh Duniya Ladne Bhi Do, Hum Apni Dhun Mein Gayen.”