'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu flaunts her sexy body once again - WATCH

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali is remembered by her fans as the sweet little Sonu aka Sonalika Bhide from the show. But since her departure from ‘TMKOC’, Nidhi has transformed into a beautiful young lady. Lately, Nidhi has been setting her Instagram on fire with her bikini photos and snippets from her hippie lifestyle.

Nidhi is currently on her vacation in Rajasthan and has been sharing her favourite moments from the trip. On Wednesday (July 14), Nidhi shared a video of herself in a dark blue swimwear with neon prints on it. In the video, Nidhi could be seen swimming in ‘Asia’s second-largest manmade lake’ along with her adorable little beagle, Jugni.

While sharing the video montage, Nidhi wrote, “Just looking for excuses to jump in the water. Asia’s second largest manmade lake, Rajasmand, is just what us pilgrims need to beat the Rajasthani heat,” with the hashtag ‘DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims’.

Nidhi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and fans still refer to her as ‘Sonu’, her character in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Reacting to Nidhi’s post, several fans showered her with one and dropped heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section. Many even joked about how much she has changed. “Hamri Sonu badal gayi,” wrote one user while another commented, “Lovelyyyy”. A third user wrote, “Wovvvvvvvvv what a stunning Beauty you have,” while a fourth one commented, “Beautiful sonu."

Earlier, Nidhi has shared a video of herself doing Yoga underwater. The video went viral in no time as fans wondered how the actor managed to keep her eyes open underwater. Some were even in awe of her saying that she is living her best life. Check out the video here:

Nidhi started her acting career as a child artist. She quit 'TMKOC' in 2019 to pursue higher studies. Since then the role is being played by actor Palak Sidhwani. Prior to Nidhi, Sonu's character was essayed by Jheel Mehta.