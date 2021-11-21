'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji dances to Badshah’s song ‘Jugnu’, video goes VIRAL

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is unquestionably one of India's most popular television programmes. 'TMKOC' is well-known not only for its family-friendly material but also for its great star cast, which includes Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Disha Vakani (previously on the show) and others.

Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' recently posted a video on Instagram dancing to the popular Badshah song 'Jugnu.'

Take a look at the video here-

Munmun once had opened up about her bad experience when #MeToo movement hit India. She shared a lengthy note alongside a photo on a black ground with #MeeToo written on it.

Munmun Dutta wrote, "#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat , shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories.."

She also mentioned that writing something like this brings tears in her eyes.