TMKOC fame Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide quashes his death rumours

Credit: Mandar Chandwadkar/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and entertaining family shows in the history of the Indian television industry. Each and every character of the show is still being loved by netizens.

Characters including Jethalal, Tapu, Bhide, Taarak, and Babita ji won millions of hearts with their entertaining performances. Recently, rumours of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide’s death circulated on social media. After this, fans got worried and started searching for him on the internet.

Therefore, Mandar decided to come live on Tuesday in order to quash his death rumours. He stated, “Namaste, How are you all? I hope work is good. I am also at work. But there's news that someone has forwarded, so I thought to come live before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just wanted to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself. Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with 'sadbudhi' (wisdom). Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people.”

His fans are happy after knowing that the actor is absolutely fine. Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta in the show is planning to quit TMKOC.

According to the report of E-Times, Shailesh Lodha is not shooting for the show anymore. It’s been a month since the actor left shooting and he has no plans to return. The reason behind why he is not shooting is the contract that he received from the makers. The actor is not satisfied with his contract. The report further mentioned that the actor is not able to use other opportunities as he has turned down multiple offers. Shailesh Lodha don’t want to miss any opportunity now.

Earlier, the show issued an apology on the night of April 25, for mentioning incorrect release year of Lata Mangeshkar's patriotic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon in the episode telecast on the same date.

Taking to its official social media accounts, the makers issued a statement that read, “We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans, and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of the song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love - Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".

TMKOC, the sitcom started airing in 2008 and is successfully running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. There is no denying the fact that TMKOC's Gokuldhaam Society has now become a landmark by itself.