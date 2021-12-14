'TMKOC' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares daughter Niyati's beautiful wedding pics

Niyati Joshi, daughter of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi, tied the knot recently with Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. The popular actor who portrays the central character of Jethalal in the show took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her daughter's wedding pictures.

Getting emotional on the big occassion, Dilip Joshi wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled." He also welcomed his son-in-law Yashowardhan into the family and thanks fans for their blessings and wishes. He added, "Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan"

The bride wore a red and cream-coloured Banarasi saree and the groom matched her with a cream-coloured sherwani with a red-coloured safa.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, his co-star from the hugely popular sitcom, took to the comments section and wrote, "God bless". She plays the character of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the show. Actor Tannaz Irani, who has appeared in films like 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' and 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne', also commented, "Omg what feelings these pictures bring out in me! Almost feel like I was there! Congratulations and best wishes to the couple. You n Mala have done a brilliant job bringing her up! God bless."

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is highly successful show running since 2008 and has aired more than 3000 episodes till date.