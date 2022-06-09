Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani will not return as Dayaben, confirms producer Asit Modi

Disha Vakani as Dayaben in TMKOC/File photo

Popular television actress Disha Vakani, who recently became a mother for the second time after giving birth to a baby boy, quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 to focus on her family when she embraced motherhood for the first time by giving birth to a girl. For the past few months, there had been several speculations about her return to the popular sitcom.

Now, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally confirmed that Disha will not return as Dayaben and their team is currently auditioning several actresses to replace her. Disha, who played wife of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, had originally played the character for ten years from 2008 to 2017 in the superhit show aired on Sony SAB, formerly SAB TV.

Taking to ETimes, Asit said, "The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated". Meanwhile, the recent promo of the show has confirmed that Dayaben's character is returning soon.



For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The sitcom is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

The show, set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha, who portrayed Taarak Mehta, has also quit the show recently and there are rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, has also left TMKOC.