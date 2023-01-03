Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda quits show after 14 years

Credit: Malav Rajda/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chadhmah fans will be upset after knowing that the show’s director Malav Rajda has decided to quit the show after directing it for 14 years. After this, news circulated, fans assumned that there may be some differences between him with the producers of the show because of which he decided to quit.

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Malav Rajda said that he decided to end his journey because he wants to “get out of his comfort zone” and “grow creatively.” He stated, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house.” He further mentioned that he has ‘gratitude for TMKOC show’s producer Asit Modi.

He said that he had a beautiful journey with the show and has money and fame from it. On the personal front, Malav is married to Priya Ahuja who plays reporter Rita Shrivastav on TMKOC.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, has seen multiple actors quitting the show over the past two years such as Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the Sony SAB show before being replaced by Sachin Shroff.

in a YouTube interview, Shailesh Lodha talked about about quitting the show featuring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Sunayana Fozdar among others. The poet, actor, comedian, and writer shared that he will soon reveal the real reason behind leaving TMKOC.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lodha expressed his anguish through a verse written by popular Indian poet Bashir Badr, "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota." He added, "Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It's natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time."

