Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal opens up on Disha Vakani's exit

TMKOC/File photo

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, will see the return of the popular character Dayaben, Jethalal's wife on the show but it has been confirmed that Disha Vakani who played the character for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017 will not be returning to the show.

Now, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has reacted to Disha's exit from the show saying that she would miss working with her. Talking to ETimes, Dilip said that her tuning and chemistry with the actress were perfect from the first day. He added that they had a lot of fun together while working for ten years and the audience can see that in the older episodes.

Heaping praises on Disha, who left the show in 2017 for her family commitments, Dilip added, "She has an inhibited approach while doing comedy and it is very rare in female artists. She’s wonderful and a bindaas actress, and the madness she brought to the scenes, not only as an actor but as an audience also I enjoyed seeing her onscreen."



For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The sitcom is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

The show, set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha, who portrayed Taarak Mehta, has also quit the show recently and there are rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, has also said goodbye to TMKOC.