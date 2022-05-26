TMKOC: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal breaks silence on Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben's return

TMKOC/File photo

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The sitcom, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

Recently, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that Daya Ben's character would return to the show after five years, though he didn't confirm if Disha Vakani who originally played the character for ten years from 2008 to 2017 and has not been seen in the show since then would be reprising her role.

Now, Dilip Joshi, who celebrates his 54th birthday on Thursday, May 26, has spoken about Disha's return to the show. Speaking to ETimes, Dilip said that it has been five years since the actress has been a break from the show. "Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it", the actor was quoted telling the portal.



Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Disha played her wife Daya Jethalal Gada in the hugely popular sitcom. The actress was known for her catchphrase "Hey Maa! Mataji!' which she would utter whenever she used to get excited or shocked in any episode. Meanwhile, the actress hasn't made any comments yet.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani recently became a mother for the second time after giving birth to a baby boy a few days ago. In 2017, she quit the show to focus on her family when she gave birth to a girl. She was won various awards for her portrayal of Daya Ben in the show telecast on Sony SAB.