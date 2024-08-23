Twitter
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani earned this whopping amount from show before...

Here's how much Disha Vakani earned by playing Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani earned this whopping amount from show before...
Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. However, in the last few years, several actors such as Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Neha Mehta, Kush Shah, and Gurucharan Singh among others have left the show due to multiple reasons.

However, one actor's decision to leave the show left everyone shocked and even broke the hearts of the show's fans. This actor was Disha Vakani, who played Daya Jethalal Gada aka Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha's chemistry with Dilip Joshi, who played her on-screen husband Jethalal Champaklal Gada was hilarious and loved by the audiences.

Disha Vakani played Daya Ben for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017. She married a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia in 2015, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2017. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2022. In 2017, Disha took a maternity leave from the show but never came back.

As per reports, Disha took a whopping salary of Rs 1.2 lakh per episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was only second to Dilip Joshi's salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. As the actress was seen in 2437 episodes, she took home around Rs 30 crore by playing Daya Jethalal Gada in the sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and recently completed its 16th anniversary on July 28 this year. The show, set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, the sitcom has telecasted over 4100 episodes on Sony SAB.

READ | This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
