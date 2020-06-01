'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' creator Asit Kumarr Modi welcomes Maha govt's permission to resume shoots

On Sunday, Maharashtra government permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect, as per reports in IANS. The move follows several appeals from the film industry and a delegation of Bollywood bigwigs who called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard last week. An official also told the media agency, "After scrutinising the applications, the concerned authority will give the go-ahead for the shooting proposals. They will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued separately for the purpose."

Now, in a statement, Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has reacted to Maharashtra government's permit to shoot. He stated, "This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family."

He added, "The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years. We will begin shoots as early as possible, after the final permission from the Govt. and follow all the directives issued by the authorities to ensure that our cast and crew are safe. Over the last couple of months, we have been working very hard on creating new scripts and I feel positive that fans will like it. We have already finalised some interesting scripts