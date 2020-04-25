'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast reunite amid coronavirus lockdown

The film and Television industry has come to a standstill after coronavirus lockdown. With that, one of the longest-running shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast also faced a sudden distance but reunited on video call recently.

Popular characters from the show like 'Master Bhide' aka Mandar Chandwadkar, 'Babuji' Amit Bhatt and Babita ji's 'Krishnan Iyer' alias Tanuj Mahashabde were snapped on the video call. Jethalal's employee 'Bagha', played by Tanmay Vekaria, was also his candid self on the call.

Director Malav Rajda hosted the video call with his team (sans the popular characters 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi, 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani and 'Babita ji' Munmun Dutta). "When u miss ur team a lot," he captioned the screenshots shared from the video call.

Take a look:

The first episode of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' aired on July 28, 2008. Apart from Rajda, the show was helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta and Dheeraj Palshetkar. The story is based on 'Taarak Mehta' played by Shailesh Lodha but each character including 'Tapu' Bhavya Gandhi stand out in the show, which is one of the reasons for it to have completed over a decade on Television.