'TMKOC’ Babita Iyer aka Munmun Dutta wishes New Year with a strong message

It's a matter of a few hours and we will step into 2022. The last two year has been a litmus test for us, and with the rise of COVID cases, we should be alert and hope for the new year to be a little better. Television actress Munmun Dutta aka 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Iyer posted charming images with words of wisdom.

Munmun shared a carousel post in her close-ups and in the caption, she said, "This year may have thrown more than what you had planned for but you still made it." Dutta motivated her followers and fans for staying strong, and in a way, she has inspired them to welcome the new year with positivity.

Here's Munmun post

The actress always keeps her followers entertained by sharing trending reels and captivating pictures. She recently dropped a video of herself. As soon as she uploaded this video, her fans started dropping hearts and fire emojis under the post. One of her fans wrote, “So beautiful girl,” while another fan mentioned, “The stars, sun, and moon come second because your smile shines brighter than them all.”

Watch the video

For the unversed, earlier, Munmun Dutta opened up about her bad experience when #MeToo movement hit India. She wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat, shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories..”