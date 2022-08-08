Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi talks about actors quitting show, says 'unka pet bhar gaya...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/File photo

The popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen multiple actors quitting the show over the past two years starting from Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta in 2020 to the news of Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat leaving the show this year. Now, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi has opened up on the actors leaving TMKOC, as it is popularly abbreviated.

In a video shared by the TMKOC fan account, Modi can be heard saying, "Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, main sabko saath me jod ke rakhna chahta hun. Lekin agar koi log aana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bahot kuch kar liya, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tak seemit nahi rehna chahiye, wo nahi samajhna chahte, main fir bhi unko kehta hun ki bhai sochiye samajhiye (I want to work with everyone, bring them together. But if someone doesn’t want to return, their desires are fulfilled and they believe they’ve achieved a lot, or if they do not want to stay limited to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah....I still request them to think and understand).”

Speaking specifically about Shailesh Lodha, who portrayed Taarak Mehta in the show, Taarak continued, “Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta zarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi humein khushi hongi, naye aayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakshya hai ki humare darshakon ke upar smile bani rahe (The show will still go on. A new Taarak Mehta may come. We will be happy if the old one returns. Our aim is to have a smile on our audience’s face)."

For the unversed, the cast and crew members of TMKOC including Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi recently celebrated its 14th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.