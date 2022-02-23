'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah', animated series based on 'TMKOC', to stream on Netflix

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the most successful and popular shows starring talented actors such as Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, and others. Now, an animated series based on Indian television's longest-running sitcom will stream on Netflix from February 24.

Based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by the late humorist, columnist, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta, the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has entertained the audience for more than a decade. Its creator Asit Kumarr Modi now feels confident that 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will especially make kids, as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor, laughing.

Sharing the news, Asit was quoted saying to IANS, "It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show's animated version, 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will be available to our viewers on Netflix."

"It also reiterates that pure humour can bring a positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We`re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' on OTT as well," concluded Asit who is also the founder and director of Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd.



The sitcom, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. There is no denying the fact that TMKOC's Gokuldhaam Society has now become a landmark by itself.