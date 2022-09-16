Search icon
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Sachin Shroff's entry, makers to introduce Mrs Popatlal?

Shyam Pathak, who portrays Patrakar Popatlal in the well-known sitcom, can be seen in a video that has surfaced on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Actor Sachin Shroff was recently unveiled by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers as the new Mehta Sahab. It appears that they are now making plans for a future addition to the show. Shyam Pathak, who portrays Patrakar Popatlal in the well-known sitcom, can be seen in a video that has surfaced on social media stating that Mrs. Popatlal would soon be featured as well. 

“Abhi jaise Asit bhai ne aap sabse kaha ke naye kirdaar aane wale hai toh sabse ahem jo hai voh Mrs Popatlal hai. Yeh main bata deta hu aapko (Like Asit Modi said that more new characters will be introduced let me tell you that most important of all will be Mrs Popatlal)," he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi has opened up about actors like Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Sodhi, and Shailesh Lodha quitting the show. Recently, India's longest-running sitcom saw another casting change as Shailesh Lodha stepped down from the titular role, and Sachin Shroff replaced him.  

Earlier, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi quit the show, and Balwinder Singh Suri replaced him. Neha Mehta, who played the role of Tarak's wife Anjali Mehta was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Even the show's popular character Dayaben aka Disha Vakani isn't returning to the show. 

In an interview with Times Now, Asit stated that they all have been working together for 13-14 years and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is there in his thoughts day and night. "It's like a family and I feel very very sad when someone leaves the show." Asit said and continued, "We are in our 15th year, and we work together, we have had a habit now as we shoot for 12-14 hours and if you think of it, we spend the whole month with the show. It is a family and if any single person leaves, it is saddening."   

