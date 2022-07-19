Search icon
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta meets Karen tribe in Thailand, photos go viral

Munmun Dutta is making the most of her trip and even has the chance to interact with Karen tribe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Munmun Dutta/Instagram

One of the most watched television programmes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for more than 13 years. The cast, which includes all the performers, as well as the plot also help to keep the audience interested. Actress Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita ji and is well-known for her chemistry with Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, is one of them. In addition to this, we occasionally observe Munmun's Instagram posts and videos becoming popular. The actress, who loves to travel, is now travelling alone to Thailand and has been updating her Instagram with stunning images.

Munmun is making the most of her trip and even has the chance to interact with Karen tribe.

Sharing her experience of visiting the Long Neck Karen village, the actress wrote, "Years ago when I read about them, or saw them in various documentaries, I was intrigued. Finally had the opportunity to visit the Karen tribe women here, an indigenous community found in Thailand-Burma border region. Their stories are fascinating."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mmoonstar)

In another post, she wrote, "From visiting one of most visited temples in the country, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep to visiting the tribal village of Long Neck Karen to the serene Huay Tung Tao Lake , cramping up my day with as much places to visit as possible in a small amount of time ."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mmoonstar)

In 2004, Munmun made her acting debut in the television programme Hum Sab Baraati. She was cast in Holiday in 2006 after receiving a role in Kamal Hassan's Mumbai Xpress, her debut film, in 2005. She appeared in Dhunchak Enterprise in 2015. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Babitaji, who played by her, is still adored by the audience.

 

 

