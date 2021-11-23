‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Munmun Dutta grooves to ‘Lazy Lad’-WATCH

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in the show, has dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen grooving to ‘Lazy Lad’, on social media. The video that she posted is now going viral on social media.

Munmun Dutta on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen wearing a printed multicolour dress, and dancing to the song ‘Lazy Lad’. Needless to say, the actress looked mesmerizing while dancing in the video. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Tried learning this cute dance sequence. Hats off to the choreographer for these cute movements.. As usual I am always late in trends.. I guess I am just really ‘LAZY’.”

In no time, with more than two lakh likes, her post went viral. One of her fans commented, “@mmoonstar SWAG LAZY awesome it’s usually of the movements,” while another wrote, “How graceful you are di.” One Instagram user mentioned, “My favorite actor’ in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.”

Watch Video:

For the unversed, earlier, Munmun Dutta opened up about her bad experience when #MeToo movement hit India. She wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat, shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories..”

She also mentioned that writing something like this brings tears to her eyes.