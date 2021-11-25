Munmum Dutta joins reels trend, dances to 'I wanna be me too' in viral video

'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen wearing red and black check pants.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji, who is Krishnan Iyer’s wife and Jethalal’s crush in the show, has posted a video of herself in which she can be seen grooving to Meghan Trainor’s song ‘I wanna be me too’.

Munmun Dutta on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen wearing red and black check pants, grooving to ‘I wanna be me too’. The actress looked beautiful while dancing in the video. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Because it’s trending.” In no time, her video went viral. Thousands of people have commented on her post.

One of them wrote, “Why is this girl always so beautiful?” Another person wrote, “Many beautiful photos of you Instagram Facebook Twitter. Many beautiful dance of you.” One of her fans mentioned, “Babita ji ekdam kasam kaas dance kia aapne.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Munmun Dutta opened up about her bad experience when #MeToo movement hit India. She wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat, shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories..”

She also mentioned that writing something like this brings tears to her eyes.