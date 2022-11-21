Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi looks unrecognisable in throwback photo

Ambika Ranjankar/Instagram

Ambika Ranjankar plays Komal Bhabhi aka Komal Hathi, Dr. Hathi's wife in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Though the actress has gained weight now, she was quite slim in her college days and one of her photos, in which the actress looks completely unrecognisable, is trending on social media.

The photo is originally shared by Ambika on her Instagram profile on December 11, 2020. The actress captioned the picture, "Flashback, synonyms..hallucination, recollection, memory, recall, reminiscence, nostalgia, reliving. While I was in college...my Mithibai college...So many memories. Fun, friends, intercollegiate competitions, auditions, rehearsals, winner names on notice board, the famous Haribhai ki cutting chai, the vadapav, the bread sambhar. I'm glad all of us are still in touch and doing well in our lives. Can the Mithibaites Roar a little louder?".

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, has seen multiple actors quitting the show over the past two years such as Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, and even Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the Sony SAB show.



For the unversed, TMKOC is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the sitcom is currently running in its 15th year with over 3,300 episodes.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.