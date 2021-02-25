Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Nidhi Bhanushali misses waking up in tents, shares adorable throwback photos

For the uninformed, Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Mr. and Mrs. Bhide's daughter Sonu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 05:54 PM IST

Television actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who shot to fame for playing Sonu in the popular 

 sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', on Thursday took to Instagram to share solo pictures of herself enjoying the snow-clad mountains in an undisclosed scenic location in north India.

In the photos, Nidhi can be seen clad donning a purple sweater that she paired with a  grey overcoat and a pair of sunglasses. She completed her overall look with minimal makeup and left her hair open flaunting her natural wavy tresses.  

"Out of the blue today my friend sent me these pictures from a couple of years ago. So here they goooo! It's starting to get really hot in Bombay, makes me miss starting my day by waking up in a tent, brushing my teeth with ice cold water from the streams, followed by walking for hours in these perfectly rugged mountains of north India," Nidhi captioned the couple of pictures on Instagram. 

Earlier, she had shared a short clip taking a morning walk along with her dog at a holiday destination in the country. In the video, Nidhi treated her fans to the view of a lovely sunset from her undisclosed location. 

For the uninformed, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of team 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' for a brief period of time. She played the role of Mr. and Mrs. Bhide's daughter Sonu. 

Nidhi had replaced Jheel Mehta, who played the original Sonu on the show, back in 2013. She quit the role in 2019 and was replaced by Palak Sindhwani.

Nidhi quit the show since she wanted to concentrate on her further studies and was not able to balance between her professional and personal life which paved the way for her departure. 

However, that did affect her popularity. She is a social media star and fans wait for her to post a new update now and then. 

