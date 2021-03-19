'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Mayur Vakani aka Sundar tests positive for COVID-19

Another actor has been tested positive for coronavirus and this time it's from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, Mayur Vakani who plays the role of Sundar is COVID-19 along with his wife Hemali Vakani. The actor is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai while his wife has isolated herself in the house. Mayur's wife confirmed the news during an interaction with ETimes.

Hemali stated, "Mayur shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

She added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in-home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two."

Meanwhile, Mayur who plays Dayaben's brother Sundar in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also the real-life brother of Disha Vakani. However, Disha is not seen in the series for more than three years now.

Her storyline shows that Dayaben is in Ahmedabad where she is looking after her mother who is ill. Fans have been waiting for Disha to make a comeback but nothing of that sorts have been announced by the makers yet.