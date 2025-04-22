Lalit Manchanda had worked in multiple TV shows including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India’s Most Wanted, Crime Patrol, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

Television and film actor Lalit Manchanda has passed away in his hometown Meerut on Monday, April 21. He reportedly died by suicide as police found his body hanging by a fan in his room at his residence. His death is still being investigated as no suicide note has been found yet. The early investigation suggests no foul play or outside involvement.

As per Amar Ujala, Lalit Manchanda has been acting in TV shows and a few films in Mumbai from the last 12 years. In the recent past, he was struggling financially and moved back to Meerut six months ago. He was experiencing mental stress for the same reason and the police have indicated these reasons behind his suicide.

The CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) paid their condolences on the actor's demise on their official Instagram account. Sharing a photo of Lalit Manchanda, CINTAA wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip."

Lalit Manchanda had worked in multiple TV shows including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India’s Most Wanted, Crime Patrol, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. After his death, Lalit's photo with Dilip Joshi, who plays the lead role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the India's longest running sitcom TMKOC, is going viral on the internet.

