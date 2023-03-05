Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi dismisses reports of threat to his life, calls it ‘fake news’

Dilip Joshi opens up on the news on life threat, calls it 'fake', and reveals he got to catch up with friends and family due to this.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi dismisses reports of threat to his life, calls it ‘fake news’
Dilip Joshi/Instagram

Dilip Joshi also known as Jethalal has been entertaining the audience for a long time now through his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to reports, the actor’s house was said to be under attack. However, The actor has now opened up on the matter and dismissed any such reports.

In a conversation with Hindustan times, Dilip Joshi called the news ‘fake’ and said, "This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing as such has happened). I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation for two days and I was astonished to hear it.”

The actor continued to reveal that many people called after hearing the news and said, “Bhala ho uska jisne ye galat khabar failayi. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called(Thanks to the person who spread this news. Many people called to ask my well-being.), It was good catching up with them. I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening." 

For the unknown, recently, it was reported that Nagpur Control Room got a call from an unknown caller claiming that the actor’s house was surrounded by 25 armed men. The Mumbai Police has arrested the caller and after asking him the motive the man revealed he wanted to check how long the police would take to reach him.

Dilip Joshi is a part of one of the longest-running sitcoms in the Indian Television industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has also been a part of several loved Bollywood films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Maine Pyaar Kiya, and Khiladi 420 and continues to entertain the audience with his sense of humour and impeccable acting skills. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.