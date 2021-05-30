'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi denies rumours of fall-out with co-star Raj Anadkat

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the longest-running sitcoms in India and for a reason. The show is loved and enjoyed by people of all age and has a fantastic cast which makes the viewers laugh until they fall.

The amazing chemistry and bond between the cast members in real life is often in the news. However, some media reports claiming that all is not well between actors Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and his on-screen son Tapu, played by Raj Anadkat, has shocked fans of the show.

According to Koimoi, trouble is brewing between Joshi and Anadkat as the latter kept him waiting for an hour or so, on repeated instances while Joshi, being a senior actor always reports on sets on time.

However, Dilip Joshi has now quashed these rumours calling them ‘false stories’. “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?” he told Spotboy E.

Meanwhile another cast member of ‘TMKOC’ has been in the headlines lately.

The Mumbai police on Saturday (May 29) registered an FIR against television actor Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video that created a social media storm a few days ago.

The case relates to the remark that the actor made in a video about make-up, which she had posted on YouTube on May 9, in which she was heard using a word for a specific community.

For the uninitiated, on a video, the actor had used a casteist slur and she trimmed the video soon after being called out by people on social media. Munmun was talking about make-up when she referred to a particular community. The comment created a widespread furore and Munmun apologised saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word”.

Her apology, issued on Twitter, reads: "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone`s feelings.”

"Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation," she added.