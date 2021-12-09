'TMKOC' actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding card leaked - see pic

It definitely the season of weddings. After Indian film stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, now we learn that 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's daughter, Niyati, is all set to tie the knot soon with Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film write Ashok Mishra.

As per reports, while Dilip Joshi is tied up prepping for the big fat wedding of his daughter Niyati Joshi, the wedding will reportedly take place on December 11 in Mumbai. According to a Koimoi report, the wedding will take place at Taj Hotel in Maximum City.

The Koimoi report quoted a source that said, "It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail."

While there's much curiosity among Dilip's fans to know details of his daughter's wedding, the invitation card recently surfaced online and left netizens all excited.

According to reports, Dilip Joshi has invited the entire cast of 'TMKOC' including artists who were earlier part of the show such as Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. However, it has been learnt that Disha will not be able to attend the wedding and has decided to visit the couple next week to shower them with her blessings.

"Disha is fond of Dilipji but she politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair. However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter," the source was quoted telling Koimoi.

The rest of the "TMKOC' team including Munmun Dutta, producer Asit Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, are all excited for the starry affair.