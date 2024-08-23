Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

HomeTelevision

Television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

After Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry, and Raj Anadkat, did Sharad Sankla also quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The actor addressed the rumours.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'
Sharad Sankla as Abdul from TMKOC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms. However, in past few years, many actors bid goodbye to the show. The OG Gokuldham nivasi, including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry, Raj Anadkat, and Kush Shah broke their association and moved on from the show. 

There were rumours that Sharad Sankla, who plays shopkeeper Abdul, would quit the show. However, the actor soon addressed the rumours and gave clarity on the same. 

Sharad revealed if he's quitting TMKOC

In an interview with ETimes, Sharad said, "No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show and I am known because of my character of Abdul, it is a big achievement. Why will I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting the show." So it is confirmed that Abdul will soon return and he's not going anywhere. 

Kush Shah quit TMKOC for further studies? 

Kush Shah, who played Goli, was the latest cast member who bid goodbye to the show. On July 27, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) penned an emotional note on Kush's farewell. Dilip got emotional at Kush's exit, and he penned a note wishing him luck in his future endeavours. Sharing a scene of them, Dilip wrote, "Jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I’ve done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki ‘Goli’ now!" For the unversed, rumours of Kush leaving TMKOC started earlier in June when a fan spotted him in New York. In his post, he claimed that Kush informed him about leaving the show for further studies. 

Read: From Kush Shah to Disha Vakani: Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement