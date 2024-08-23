Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

After Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry, and Raj Anadkat, did Sharad Sankla also quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The actor addressed the rumours.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms. However, in past few years, many actors bid goodbye to the show. The OG Gokuldham nivasi, including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry, Raj Anadkat, and Kush Shah broke their association and moved on from the show.

There were rumours that Sharad Sankla, who plays shopkeeper Abdul, would quit the show. However, the actor soon addressed the rumours and gave clarity on the same.

Sharad revealed if he's quitting TMKOC

In an interview with ETimes, Sharad said, "No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show and I am known because of my character of Abdul, it is a big achievement. Why will I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting the show." So it is confirmed that Abdul will soon return and he's not going anywhere.

Kush Shah quit TMKOC for further studies?

Kush Shah, who played Goli, was the latest cast member who bid goodbye to the show. On July 27, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) penned an emotional note on Kush's farewell. Dilip got emotional at Kush's exit, and he penned a note wishing him luck in his future endeavours. Sharing a scene of them, Dilip wrote, "Jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I’ve done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki ‘Goli’ now!" For the unversed, rumours of Kush leaving TMKOC started earlier in June when a fan spotted him in New York. In his post, he claimed that Kush informed him about leaving the show for further studies.

Read: From Kush Shah to Disha Vakani: Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.