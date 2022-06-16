Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumar Modi says fans are ‘literally abusing’ to get Dayaben back

File Photo

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who are anxiously anticipating Dayaben's comeback, were dissatisfied with the show's most recent episodes. In the most recent episode, Sundar Veera misled the Gokuldham society members by claiming that Dayaben will soon make a comeback. He then clarified that his sister is temporarily unable to return, though. The twist did not sit well with the show's fans, and Jethalal later offered Sundar an ultimatum, requesting that he bring Daya back within two months. They said that the producers were playing with the viewers' emotions and urged them to quickly bring Daya back.

Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of TMKOC, has since responded to the situation and stated that Dayaben cannot join the show immediately. He stated that the tryouts for the legendary role are presently taking place and that fans have been 'literally abusing' them over Daya's absence. He stated that although everything is being worked out, it will take some time. He concurs that because viewers are so emotionally invested in the show, people are literally abusing them. They are auditioning for the role even though they would surely like Disha (Vakani) to return as Daya, he told E-Times.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The sitcom is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

The show, set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha, who portrayed Taarak Mehta, has also quit the show recently and there are rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, has also left TMKOC.