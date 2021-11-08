'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashmah' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal buys new swanky car on Diwali

In the photo, Dilip Joshi can be seen posing with his family members, all dressed in traditional clothing on Diwali 2021.

On the occasion of Diwali, TV actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the comedy sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' purchased a beautiful Kia Sonet subcompact SUV.

In a photo published by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor is seen posing with his family members, all dressed in traditional clothing, in front of a brand new black SUV.The actor claimed in an interview with ETimes that despite being offered several web shows, he is happy with his part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want."

In the month of July, there were also reports of his rift with co-actors Shailesh Lodha (who plays Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (who plays Tapu), but he had dismissed it.



He had said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well."

He had added, "We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going."