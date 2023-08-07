Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

The trailer of Sushmita Sen's Taali looks promising as it showcases the dark truth and struggles of Gauri Sawant’s life.

On Monday, the makers of Taali released the much-awaited trailer of Sushmita Sen’s web series which revolves around the life of Gauri Sawant's life. The trailer looks promising as it showcases the dark truth and struggles of Gauri’s life.

Sharing the trailer, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge!” Social media users reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses.”

The second one said, “This is absolutely gorgeous!!!” The third one said, “You are legendary...your portrayal of LGBT community is so so positive...the epitome of strength and courage you are... always inspired by your speech your overall personality.” The fourth one said, “Amazingly Performed and Picturised.”

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali will start streaming on JioCinema on August 15. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT outing after Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller Aarya, whose two seasons have been hugely successful, and the third season will release later this year.

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen shared that she was heavily trolled when the first look of the show was unveiled last year. Talking to News18, Sushmita said, "The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life."