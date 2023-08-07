Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Headlines

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

HomeTelevision

Television

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

The trailer of Sushmita Sen's Taali looks promising as it showcases the dark truth and struggles of Gauri Sawant’s life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, the makers of Taali released the much-awaited trailer of Sushmita Sen’s web series which revolves around the life of Gauri Sawant's life. The trailer looks promising as it showcases the dark truth and struggles of Gauri’s life.

Sharing the trailer, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge!” Social media users reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses.”

Watch video:

The second one said, “This is absolutely gorgeous!!!” The third one said, “You are legendary...your portrayal of LGBT community is so so positive...the epitome of strength and courage you are... always inspired by your speech your overall personality.” The fourth one said, “Amazingly Performed and Picturised.”

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali will start streaming on JioCinema on August 15. This is Sushmita Sen's second OTT outing after Disney+ Hotstar's crime thriller Aarya, whose two seasons have been hugely successful, and the third season will release later this year.

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen shared that she was heavily trolled when the first look of the show was unveiled last year. Talking to News18, Sushmita said, "The first poster of Taali that I had released had half my face and the clap. I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE