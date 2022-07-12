Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Singer’s old friend Akanksha Puri enters as wildcard contestant

Mika, Akanksha Puri/Instagram

On Star Bharat's Swayamvar, Mika Singh is now looking for a life partner. Mika Di Vohti. Akanksha Puri, a longtime friend of the performer, has joined the competition as a wildcard participant. Contestants on the reality show, which debuted on June 19, come from all over India. Earlier, when the actress was seen at his home for a puja, there were rumours that Akanksha and Mika were dating.

Akanksha Puri is introduced in the new commercial as Mika Di Vohti's wildcard competitor. All the candidates are astonished when Shaan, the show's host, reveals that Aakanksha has been one of Mika's closest friends over the years at the start of the ad.

He says, "Woh aapki purani dost hain, almost 10 saal purani aapki dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gaya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swaymvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gaya hai (She your old friend. Your friendship is nearly 10 years old. A lot has been written about her and Mika in the media. She has also been included as a wildcard contestant in the Swayamvar)."

Following this introduction, Akanksha surprises the girls by making a dramatic entrance on the show. She then issues a challenge to the girls, "King ki queen toh ek he hogi. So here I am."

Considering that the two of them have been very close friends for a very long time, it will be interesting to watch the pair on the show.

Numerous Mika Singh celebrity pals, such as Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, and others, have appeared on the show.