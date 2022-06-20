Suzhal The Vortex celeb review: After RRR maker SS Rajamouli, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj praises web series

Suzhal The Vortex/File photo

Suzhal The Vortex celeb review: Amazon Prime Video's Original series Suzhal-The Vortex, directed by the Vikram Vedha duo Pushkar and Gayatri, is garnering praise from the stalwarts of the industry after winning the hearts of the audience and critics. Pushkar and Gayatri have once again proven to be masterminds with the success of their latest original and the reviews of the likes of SS Rajamouli, Boman Irani, and Priyanka Chopra is the word one needs to go by. A must-watch!

The most recent to jump on the bandwagon to shower praise on Pushkar and Gayatri's Suzhal The Vortex is Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh wrote on his Twitter handle, "#Suzhal is a Visual treat and a trend-setting Web Series. Congratulations

@PushkarGayatri Akka and Anna, @SamCSmusic. The investigation, romance, suspense, sentiment, what a performance by @am_kathir as #Sakkarai, @sriyareddy as #Regina, @aishu_dil as #Nandhini Kudos."

READ: Suzhal The Vortex: SS Rajamouli reviews Vikram Vedha makers Pushkar-Gayatri's web series

Reacting to Lokesh's tweet, actress Sriya Reddy, who essays the role of a cop named Regina Thomas, replied and wrote, "Thank you so much coming from you means a lot."

Earlier, RRR director SS Rajamouli had heaped praise on Suzhal The Vortex, shared its poster and tweeted, "Incredible work by @PushkarGayatri (clapping emoji) Amazed by what you guys managed to pull off! Congratulations! #Suzhal @PrimeVideoIN". The director duo quoted the tweet and wrote, "Thank a ton Sir! Means a lot coming from you!!"

Priyanka Chopra too had congratulated the makers on the successful series. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations Team #Suzhal Had the opportunity to see this and so good!"

Coming from the maestro himself, Shankar Mahadevan wrote on Instagram, "Really loved the crime thriller, and the music just enhances the experience so much. A must watch indeed on @primevideoin."

Check out the tweets below:

Thank you so much coming from you means a lot …. ! — Regina thomas (@sriyareddy) June 19, 2022



This wave of starry appreciation comes after personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Dhanush, Vidya Balan, Samantha Prabhu, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap, Vikrant Massey, Chetan Bhagat, Bhumi Pednekar, Producer Guneet Monga, Music composer Anirudh have already shared their appreciation for Suzhal- The Vortex.

The investigative thriller Prime Video's first long-form Tamil original has certainly taken the global audience by a storm and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say, this one is a massive success. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video in over 30 languages across 240 countries and territories.