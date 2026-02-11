Suvinder Vicky finds his third child in Mihir Ahuja during Shabad, calls him 'a brother to my daughters'

Suvinder Vicky opened up about the bond he developed with Mihir Ahuja during the shoot of Shabad- Reet aur Riwaaz, and why he called the young actor his 'third child'

Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja's new series, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, has impressed the audience with its nuanced exploration of faith, tradition, and the unspoken tensions within families. Based in Punjab’s spiritual and cultural landscape, Shabad examines how deeply ingrained customs shape personal choices, silence individual voices, and test relationships. Led by restrained, deeply felt performances, the series seizes the quiet conflicts between belief and struggle to fulfil the dreams with honesty and emotional restraint.

Suvinder Vicky calls Mihir Ahuja his third child

Speaking about his experience on the series, Suvinder reflected on the unexpected bond he formed with Mihir during the shoot, saying, “I have two daughters in real life, but through this show, I found a son who can be the brother of my two daughters. Working with Mihir every day created a bond beyond the script. Some relationships grow quietly and unexpectedly. This experience taught me that family can be found in the most unusual places. It stays with you long after the shoot ends.” He went on to share how working closely with Mihir over long days on set slowly transformed their professional equation into something far more personal and meaningful.

About Shabad- Reet aur Riwaaz

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz unfolds as a deeply human story about belonging and emotional inheritance rather than just blood ties. The evolving relationship between the characters mirrors Suvinder’s own experience off-screen, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the series’ emotional core. With its focus on tender moments and moral complexity, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz reinforces why it is striking a chord with viewers looking for stories that linger beyond the screen. Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is now streaming on Z5.