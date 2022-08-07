Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa calls daughter Ziana her 'best friend' on Friendship Day

Charu Asopa/Instagram

Popular television actress Charu Asopa married Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in 2019 and the couple welcomed their baby daughter Ziana Sen on November 1, 2021. Though Charu and Rajeev's relationship is going through troubled waters as reportedly the couple is seeking a divorce from each other.

Amid such a tough situation, Charu, who has been a part of successful serials such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, shared adorable pictures with her daughter Ziana and penned a heartfelt note calling her daughter her 'best friend' on Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August in India.

Along with the cute photos with Ziana, Charu wrote, "Happy friendships day my love. I promise I will always be there for you. Always remember I’m not just your mother but your best friend, you can share each and everything with me and your secrets will always be safe with me. I wld rather die but will never break your trust.".

"One important thing, I am your mother but that doesn’t mean I will always be right so as a friend you can correct me whenever you think I am wrong. I will always listen to you. I will always respect your opinions and perceptions. I believe communication is the only key to the success of every relationship. I love you my best friend", she concluded her post.

Talking about not breaking trust and communication as the key success of every relationship, it seems that Charu hinted at what went wrong in her married life with Rajeev. But, it was her recent pictures that she shared on her Instagram account that indicated that she might not be taking a divorce from her husband.



READ | 'Kitni dramebaaz hai...': Charu Asopa sports sindoor amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen, gets brutally trolled

In the photos that she uploaded on August 1, Charu was seen posing with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful ethnic orange saree. Charu kept her hair tied in a bun with a matching marigold flower on it. But the most important thing that caught the attention of netizens was the sindoor that she was wearing.