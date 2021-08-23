Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa shares adorable photos from her baby shower, features view from her new house

While the pandemic may have put a dampener on plans for some people, others have utilised it fully to spread happiness in their lives. Many TV actresses including Kishwer Merchant, Aditi Malik, Anita Hassanandani and Charu Asopa have announced their pregnancies or have become new mommies during this time.

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law, Charu Asopa Sen announced her pregnancy to the world in May this year. The ‘Balveer’ actress on Sunday (August 22) shared adorable photos from her Baby shower function which features her husband Rajeev. The photos also show the breathtaking view from the balcony of their new house.

In the photos, Charu is dressed in a red and orange coloured lehenga with her dupatta draped over her stomach. She paired her look with flower and gota jewellery and had the mother-to-be glow on her face. On the other hand, Rajeev looked dapper in a cream coloured kurta and white pants.

“Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house,” Charu captioned her post.

Reacting to Charu’s post, actress Amrin Chakkiwala wrote, “I missed it ! congratulations,” while actor Alan kapoor commented, “I missed it.... Congratulations.” Actress Pooja Joshi Arora wrote, “congratulation,” and later added, “How cute.”

Fans also showered Charu with love and praises. “God bless u,” wrote one user while another commented, “So luvly,congrts.” A third user wrote, “So beautiful,” while a fourth user wrote, “You both look very beautiful.”

The 'Baalveer' star tied the knot with former Miss Universe Susmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019 in a private ceremony in Goa. Charu had recently revealed that her due date is around Sushmita Sen’s birthday in November and she wants her child to be like her.

Sushmita Sen is also extremely excited about becoming an aunt and expressed her feelings on Instagram a few months ago. “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!! I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe,” she wrote.