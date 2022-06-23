Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen to get separated from actress Charu Asopa?

Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his actress wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage was making news for quite some time, and now they have decided to call it quits. If the media report is to be believed, then as per ETimes TV, Rajeev and Charu have decided to part their ways, and they are heading for a divorce. The duo have decided to separate after having a seven-month-old baby. The report further added that their family have tried to be peacemakers between them, but all their efforts have gone in vain.

Rajeev and Charu married in June 2019, and they gave birth to their first child, Ziana in November last year. However, before the birth of little one, the rumours of their separation were floating around. However, the duo have tried to mend their difference on several occasions and shared their moments on social media. The rift in their marriage got confirmed when Charu spent her birthday in her hometown, Bikaner, and Rajeev asked his daughter back by using his social media.

A few days back, the Bade Aache Lagte Hain actress even slammed Rajeev on her YouTube channel. He criticised Rajeev for not being there for their daughter Ziana. The actress also talked about how Rajeev had asked her not to reveal Ziana's face in videos, but he went ahead and did it himself. She has also deleted their pictures from her Instagram, and this further strengthens the separation rumours.

During the first lockdown, Rajeev shifted to Delhi, and then he spoke to BT about their relationship. He added that Charu has been brainwashed, "I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder." Asopa hit back at Rajeev and replied back saying, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary." She concluded, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done." The official statement from the artists on this matter is still awited.