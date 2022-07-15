Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen enjoys playful time with daughter Ziana, quashes Charu Asopa's accusation

Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is facing instability in his marriage with actress Charu Asopa, and their troubled marriage has made headlines. Charu even accused Sen is not spending quality time with their daughter Ziana. However, Rajeev quashed these speculations and shared his adorable moments with his little one on social media.

Rajeev shared a photo where he is chilling with the cute doll and the moment became 'precious.' Rajeev shared the picture with the caption that says, "father-daughter bonding (hearts emoji)."

Here's the photo



Rajeev has even replied to Charu's accusation related to 'not spending time' with Ziana with the media. While interacting with Times of India, Sen added, "I wish Ziana could speak for herself, then she would have answered how much her father loves her, how much she loves me and whether her father is available for her. As long as she knows, the rest don’t matter.” Rajeev countered accused Asopa of hiding her first marriage to him. Sen stated, "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married."

Rajeev even responded to her sister Sushmita Sen's relationship with IPL founder, and former chairman Lalit Modi. Like the majority of people, even Rajeev is surprised, and he shared his views to TOI by saying, "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now.” Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl.