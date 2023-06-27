Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen shuts down those trolling him for sharing 'lovey-dovey' pics with ex-wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa finally got their divorce in June after months of a troubled relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen shuts down those trolling him for sharing 'lovey-dovey' pics with ex-wife Charu Asopa
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopra/File photo

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa finally got divorced earlier this month. Rajeev has been sharing photos with his ex-wife Charu on his Instagram after their divorce, which led to people questioning the couple for creating unnecessary drama around their separation.

Reacting to these trolls, Rajeev said in his latest vlog on YouTube, "Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We do not calculate ki janta kya bolegi, kya sochegi (what will the public think and what will the public say). What they want to think, they will. We will do what we want to."

"People have individual lives. Usmein agar log judge karte hain ki, 'Yaar abhi toh divorce hua hai, abhi se photo daal di lovey-dovey (Then, people judge us ‘We got divorced recently and now we are posting lovey-dovey photos’). Who are you to judge us and tell us ki kya karna chahiye hai aur kya nahi (What should be done and what should not be done)?", he added.

Concluding his thoughts, Rajeev stated, "I know there's a section of haters. But Charu and I have gone through ups and downs as every couple does. Farak yeh hai ki hum dono ka publicly thoda zyada hua hai (The difference is ours has been much more public). People know about our good and bad times."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot with each other in 2019 and after just a few months, speculations began about their troubled marriage life. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Ziana in 2021. In September last year, the two decided to give their relationship a second chance, however in November, they made several allegations against each other and finally, decided to officially part ways through a divorce. Rajeev and Charu continue to co-parent their daughter.

READ | 'Love will stay': Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen are officially divorced; actor pens heartfelt note about co-parenting Ziana

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.