Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen shuts down those trolling him for sharing 'lovey-dovey' pics with ex-wife Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa finally got divorced earlier this month. Rajeev has been sharing photos with his ex-wife Charu on his Instagram after their divorce, which led to people questioning the couple for creating unnecessary drama around their separation.

Reacting to these trolls, Rajeev said in his latest vlog on YouTube, "Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We do not calculate ki janta kya bolegi, kya sochegi (what will the public think and what will the public say). What they want to think, they will. We will do what we want to."

"People have individual lives. Usmein agar log judge karte hain ki, 'Yaar abhi toh divorce hua hai, abhi se photo daal di lovey-dovey (Then, people judge us ‘We got divorced recently and now we are posting lovey-dovey photos’). Who are you to judge us and tell us ki kya karna chahiye hai aur kya nahi (What should be done and what should not be done)?", he added.

Concluding his thoughts, Rajeev stated, "I know there's a section of haters. But Charu and I have gone through ups and downs as every couple does. Farak yeh hai ki hum dono ka publicly thoda zyada hua hai (The difference is ours has been much more public). People know about our good and bad times."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot with each other in 2019 and after just a few months, speculations began about their troubled marriage life. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Ziana in 2021. In September last year, the two decided to give their relationship a second chance, however in November, they made several allegations against each other and finally, decided to officially part ways through a divorce. Rajeev and Charu continue to co-parent their daughter.



