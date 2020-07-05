Sushmita Sen announces 'Aarya' season 2 during Instagram live session with Ram Madhvani

Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani came together for an Instagram live session.

Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram live session with Ram Madhvani, the creator of her web show Aarya. The live was much awaited as fans were waiting for the official announcement of the second season of the show. And yes, the second season of Aarya is indeed on much to the excitement of the fans. During the live session, Sushmita and Ram also discussed what's in store for her character and the whole show.

When Sushmita asked Ram about the future of Aarya, he stated, "Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants."

Ram added, "Now in season two, what will she want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two."

Sushmita shared the live video on her Instagram page and wrote, "#directorscut Thank you @madhvaniram for making your #instagramlive debut with me!!! Our conversation & its honesty is a progressive step, towards celebrating both the applause & the critical view of our audiences!!! It brings clarity to the thought & process behind creativity!!! I hope all the questions asked repeatedly were answered today...now let’s begin work on Season 2 #Aarya. Thank you for joining me #daulat @sikandarkher, lovely surprise!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU FROM ALL OF US IN #teamaarya #duggadugga".

Check out the live below:

Aarya also starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher and others in pivotal roles.