'Sushant Singh Rajput, you will always be Manav': Shaheer Sheikh on his role in 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is all set to essay the role of Manav Deshmukh in 'Pravitra Rishta 2'. The role was earlier played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput who rose to fame and became a household name for his relatable portrayal of Manav.

While the announcement of the second season of the show and Shaheer stepping into Sushant's shoes, received mixed responses from viewers, particularly Sushant's fans, on Tuesday Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to pour his heart out and express what made him say yes to the role.

In a long note alongside photos with Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni from the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta 2', Shaheer wrote that no one in their right mind would have said yes to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput and stated that he was reluctant too. He added that when he thought about Sushant who would take every challenge head-on, he decided to take the scary step and step into his shoes.

Here's what Shaheer wrote in his note.

"When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try."

And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant's legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty.

Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2 (sic)."

'Pavitra Rishta 2' will see Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana. The new season of the show will stream on ALTBalaji.