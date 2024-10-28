Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama Qubool Hai, for which she won numerous awards.

Surbhi Jyoti, who predominantly works in television, is now officially married to Sumit Suri. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the couple could be seen taking pheras against the backdrop of Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy wedding”.

Surbhi, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also been a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi language films Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akhiyaan To Door Jayen Naa and Kach Diyan Wanga.

She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama Qubool Hai, for which she won numerous awards. Surbhi received wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in the supernatural series Naagin 3. She made her Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? opposite Jassie Gill in 2021, and that remains her only Hindi film till date.

Earlier, Surbhi’s Qubool Hai co-star Karan Singh Grover had shared his best wishes for the actress ahead of her big day. Karan, who was last seen in Fighter, shared a picture from Surbhi’s wedding festivities, and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations @surbhijyoti and Sumit! Wish you a lifetime of joy and fun and laughter and awesomeness! Love you lots."

