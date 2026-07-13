Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri reveal baby girl's name on her one-month birthday: 'You arrived and made everything brighter'

What makes the name even more meaningful is its connection to Surbhi Jyoti. Long-time fans would recall that Seher was also the name of the character portrayed by the Naagin 3 actress in the famous television show Qubool Hai.

Popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti has revealed the name of her newborn daughter, Seher, as she celebrated the baby's one-month milestone with a heartfelt social media post on Monday. The name Seher means "the first light of dawn", and the actress, whose only Bollywood credit till date is the 2021 comedy Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? opposite Jassie Gill, described her daughter as the ray of light that brightened her life.

Sharing a tender photograph, Surbhi posted an image of a delicate floral arrangement being held by her baby's hand. Along with the picture, she introduced her daughter to the world through an emotional caption that read, "॥ ॐ ॥ सहर | Seher | Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter #happyonemonth." The Qubool Hai actress dropped another glimpse of her daughter by sharing an image of her feet on her Instagram Stories.

What makes the name even more meaningful is its connection to Surbhi Jyoti. Long-time fans would recall that Seher was also the name of the character portrayed by the Naagin 3 actress in the famous television show Qubool Hai. Several celebrities, including Kishwer Merchant, Arti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Mukherjee, and Aaryamann Sseth, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple in the comments section.

The name reveal comes exactly a month after Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcomed their daughter on June 13. The couple shared the news of her birth on social media the next day, writing, "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude." Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot in October 2024 in an intimate destination wedding in Uttarakhand, attended by their family members and close friends. Sumit has also appeared in a few TV shows and films such as 14 Phere, The Test Case, and Warning.

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