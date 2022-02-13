Surbhi Jyoti discloses being criticised from co-actors who said 'Kam paise mein nayi ladki utha lete hain'

Surbhi Jyoti, one of the most popular faces on Indian television, achieved success after starring in successful shows such as 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin 3'. In a recent interview, she has talked about how her co-stars judged her for 'early success'.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi said that people cannot digest the early success achieved by the actors in the entertainment industry. On being criticised from her co-stars, Surbhi said, "There used to be comments from co-actors like ‘Kam paise mein nayi ladkiyaan utha ke le aate hai, 'talent hota nahi hai (They bring in new girls in less money, these girls have no talent)’, all of those comments." She added that she feels bad about people making such comments as they are just taking out their frustration. She also mentioned that she ignores such people and her journey has been quite good in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi was seen last year in the web series 'Qubool Hai 2.0', the digital reboot of the original show that ran on ZeeTV for four years from 2012-16. The actress was paired up opposite Karan Singh Grover in the show and as well as in the digital series on ZEE5.

There have been rumours regarding Surbhi and Karan's relationship, even after the 'Hate Story 3' actor is happily married to Bipasha Basu. Surbhi also addressed these rumours in the same interview to the entertainment portal, adding that when she mentioned these rumours to Karan, he had said '‘Welcome to the industry. It’s going to happen like that’ and she agreed with him.

The actress had also made her Bollywood debut in 2021 in a comedy film titled 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' opposite Jassie Gill.