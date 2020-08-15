Surbhi Chandna's look from 'Naagin 5' leaked

An image of Surbhi Chandna from the sets of 'Naagin 5' is out. The actress' look from the show too, thus, has been unveiled. Last seen in the TV show 'Sanjivani', Surbhi has started shooting for 'Naagin 5', and was papped while doing so.

The image features Surbhi wearing a bottle green coloured traditional wear. The actor was seen wearing a golden maang tika and a dupatta covering her traditional outfit. She also left her hair unkempt. Chandna stood in what looked like a wedding setup, with flower standies and supporting artists also decked up in fancy sarees.

Here's her look:

Surbhi Chandna plays one of the leads in the show. Actor Hina Khan is the main leading lady in the Ekta Kapoor produced show, and has already made her debut last weekend. While Surbhi and Hina play the female leads in the TV show, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will be seen as the male leads in the show about shape-shifting serpent.

While Surbhi is yet to talk about her character, Hina had released a statement about her joining the show. Calling 'Naagin' a 'very rich legacy', she said, "Naagin has a very rich legacy of entertaining the audience with its magic and mysticism and I am elated to be a part of the franchise."

I have essayed many characters in the past, but the fantasy fiction genre remained uncharted. Essaying the character of Sarvashrestha Adi Naagin was not only fascinating but the entire look, style, storyline, and high-end drama just added up to make it an amazing experience. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life," Hina added.