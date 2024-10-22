Surbhi Chandna has appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 as a guest.

Surbhi Chandna has led popular shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Qubool Hai on Indian television. The actress has also been a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest in a couple of episodes. In Bigg Boss 15, she entered the house along with Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh as wildcard contestants in the 14th week. Their entry shocked the viewers and contestants, but it was later revealed that they had just come to perform a task. All four of them left the house after two days.



In a recent conversation with DNA, we asked Surbhi when will we see her as a regular participant on the Salman Khan-hosted show. She answered, "Yes, I’ve appeared on a few seasons of Bigg Boss as a guest, but I don’t think the show is for me, especially now that I’m married. It feels like a different phase in life. That being said, you can never say never. We’ll see what the future holds, but it’s definitely not something I’m considering anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 started on a bang on October 6. The season started off with 18 contestants, but Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte had to leave the show after the first week due to his professional commitments, and Hema Sharma became the first contestant to be evicted in the second Weekend Ka Vaar.



The rest 16 contestants still competing inside Bigg Boss 18 house are Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.