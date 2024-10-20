Surbhi Chandna opens up about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with husband Karan Sharma after their marriage in March this year.

Popular Indian actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with entrepreneur Karan Sharma on March 2 this year after dating for more than 13 years. Surbhi, who has impressed the audiences with her powerful performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Qubool Hai among others, is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year today.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actress talked about her plans for the big day and revealed what are the aspects she is most excited about for her first Karwa Chauth. Surbhi also shared that her husband Karan too will be supporting her and keeping a fast alongside her.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How are you planning to celebrate your first Karwa Chauth after your marriage with your husband Karan Sharma?

Surbhi: It's our very first Karwa Chauth, and Karan and I are really excited about it! This festival means a lot to us as we get to celebrate together and with our families. I’m looking forward to everything - from picking out our outfits to getting mehndi done and enjoying the festivities with my family. Preparing for this special day has been a wonderful experience, and we can’t wait to celebrate together. We hope this Karwa Chauth brings love, joy, and lasting happiness to everyone celebrating.

Q. You and Karan were in a relationship for the past 13 years before you both tied the knot this year. So, did you keep a Karwa Chauth fast for him before?

Surbhi: No, I didn’t keep a Karwa Chauth fast for him before. We got married this year, so this is my first time celebrating it. Even though we’ve been together for a long time, this is a new and special experience for us as a married couple, and I’m really looking forward to it.

Q. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, we have seen husbands also keeping fasts for their wives on this special day. What is your opinion on the same and do you have any such expectations from Karan?

Surbhi: Karan will be fasting with me this year, which I’m very excited about. I believe every relationship is unique, and whether someone chooses to fast or not should be a personal choice. It’s all about supporting each other and embracing the traditions that mean the most to us.

Q. You are collaborating with Quaker Oats for a fun, digital campaign for your first Karwa Chauth. Please share more about the same.

Surbhi: The collaboration with Quaker felt like a natural fit for me, especially with this being my first Karwa Chauth. When I was approached, I loved the idea of celebrating such a special moment while also opting for nutritious choices. Karwa Chauth is all about love and tradition, and Quaker Oats Multigrain, with its blend of 5 grains, really resonated with that. What made this collaboration even more special was Karan’s involvement. He surprised me by preparing the entire sargi, and it was such a heartfelt gesture. The dishes he made—Quaker Oats Multigrain Chilla and Kheer—were not only delicious but also helped start my day with good nutrition as it had high fibre and provided energy. I think this collaboration beautifully captured both the emotional and meaningful aspects of the festival, and that’s why I was excited to be a part of it.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.