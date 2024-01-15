Surbhi Chandna confirms marriage with beau Karan Sharma in romantic post: 'Our forever begins now'

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic photos to announce her marriage with longtime beau Karan Sharma.

Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna, best known for her stellar performances in shows like Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Qubool Hai, and more, has taken a leap into a new chapter of her life as she is set to be the bride this year. The news of her marriage to longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma has set the internet abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting glimpses of their special day.

On Monday, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared the joyous news in a heartwarming Instagram post. She shared romantic pictures with her longtime boyfriend and soon-to-be husband Karan Sharma with her dog sitting beside them. The couple captioned the post, “Adding colors to his life since 13 years, Our forever begins now #Estd 2010”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, showering them with blessings and congratulations. One of the comments read, "I am screaming guys. So happy for you guys. can't wait to see you guys together." Another user wrote, "Such a lovely news. bless you guys." Another fan commented, "Finally our wait is going to be over." As Surbhi Chandna embarks on this enchanting journey of marital bliss, her fans eagerly look forward to her special day.

Earlier, a source shared the wedding details of Surbhi Chandna's wedding and told India Today, "Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and going strong. Marriage is just a natural step for them. The couple has been planning the wedding, which will be a grand one yet intimate, with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's industry friends, especially the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast is ecstatic about the wedding and are already prepping for the same."

Surbhi Chandna started her television journey with a small role in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was later seen in Qubool Hai. She rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz as Anika. After playing a doctor in Sanjivani, she was later seen as a shape-shifting snake in the supernatural show Naagin 5.