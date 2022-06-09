Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik to pay tribute to late singer KK

File Photo

Superstar Singer 2 judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with the contestants will be seen paying a tribute to late singer KK.



Superstar Singer 2 contestant Mohammad Faiz, along with captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble will pay a heartfelt tribute to KK, singing his evergreen songs Alvida and Pal. Judges Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali will join the performance with teary eyes, according to the report of IANS.



With a heavy heart, Javed Ali sings KK’s iconic song Tadap tadap ke iss dil, post which he expresses his heartiest condolences saying: "We have not only lost an amazing artiste but an incredible human being, who will be cherished in our hearts forever.



"He was an amazing soul. The innumerable songs that he has given to the generations with his pure soul can never be forgotten. The songs he sung and his contribution to Bollywood will forever be in our memories. KK we miss you!"

Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come. The death of legendary singer KK has left everyone numb. KK's funeral will take place in Mumbai, and eminent personalities from the film industry have arrived to pay respect and tribute to the departed soul.



Himesh also reminisces about his time recording with KK by singing Soniye and pays his heartfelt tribute to him. Even speaking to ANI, Babul Supriyo said, “KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life, a family man. Have lots of memories with him.”

Superstar Singer 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.