Superstar Singer 2 Grand Finale: Mohammad Faiz lifts trophy, wins Rs 15 lakh cash prize money

Mohammad Faiz/Instagram

The second season of Superstar Singer 2, the kids-based singing reality show hosted its Grand Finale on Saturday, September 3, and Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur was declared the champion. The 14-year-old singer lifted the trophy and won the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh in the show judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

In the final, Faiz defeated Mani from Dharamkot, Sayisha Gupta from Mohali, Pranjal Biswas from West Bengal, Rituraj from Kerala, and Aryananda R Babu from Kerala. He belonged to the team called Arunita ke Ajoobe, led by Arunita Kanjilal, a famous Indian classical and semi-classical singer from West Bengal. Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd. Danish were the other captains.



Faiz even took to his Instagram and shared his winning moments in a form of a series of pictures from the Grand Finale. After his victory, Faiz wrote a lengthy note thanking the entire team of the show including his co-contestants, judges, captains, the host Aditya Narayan, the creative team, and his fans.

After winning the show that premiered on April 23 earlier this year, Mohammad Faiz told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy and grateful for the love and fame received through this show", and revealed what he would do with the prize money as he added, "I will hand it over to my parents because I participated in the show for them only."

When the winner was asked about his family's reaction to him winning the show, he stated, "Everyone is very emotional and they had tears of joy rolling down their cheeks when my name was announced as the winner. Like me, even they are slowly letting this news sink in."