Super Moms! After Sushmita Sen's Miss India episode, Debina Bonnerjee's mom turns TV actor to Kajol from 'Baazigar'

Sushmita Sen won Miss India with a dress selected by a mother, and similarly, Debina played an important role resembling Kajol from Baazigar thanks to her mom

Remember how Sushmita Sen's mother played a pivotal role in her Miss India gown? On Mothers' Day day today, Television actress Debina Bonnerjee now opened up on how it was her mother who stitched up a dress so she looks like Kajol from 'Baazigar' in an important role of her career.

"She played an important part in developing and fuelling the seed of being an actress in me. I was always a very filmy kid and wanted to wear the classic outfits worn by the Bollywood actresses during that time. I remember I wanted to wear the halter neck outfit worn by Kajol in 'Baazigar' and my mother went out of her way to get the same material and even stitch it for me." recalled Debina while talking to IANS. She further stated that she was one of the fortunate people who could wear almost all Bollywood outfits while growing up, owing to her mother.

For the uninitiated, a similar instance took place in Sushmita Sen's crucial moment. Sen won Miss India wearing a gown which was stitched with a material bought from Sarojini Nagar in Delhi. Sushmita's mother said that there was no need to spend too much on a gown and ensured that the tailor she gave the gown for stitching to, does his job with finesse.

Sushmita Sen is currently under lockdown with her two adopted kids and beau Rohman Shawl. On the other hand, Debina has been spending time with her mother under quaranitne. She also went on to state that she would love to take her mother to Maldives once things go back to normal.